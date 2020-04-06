A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 6

Abrar:

1- Low-Risk Businesses Can Resume Work as of April 11 in Other Provinces, as of April 18 in Tehran

2- 54 Fugitive Prisoners Returned to Prison: Prosecutor

Afkar:

1- Spokesman: COVID-19 May Surge Again Next Week

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Korean Democracy or Chinese Dictatorship: Which Model Works Better in Containing COVID-19?

2- Why Is South Korea a Role Model? [Editorial]

3- From Tragedy in France to Crisis in Italy

Ebtekar:

1- Corona’s Lessons for Economy

2- Which One to Choose: Health or Economy [Editorial]

Hamshahri:

1- Staying at Home While Concerned about Expenses

2- City Council Calls for Banning Tehran Citizens from Leaving Home

Hemayat:

1- US’ Human Rights Scandal amid Corona Outbreak

2- Recovery of COVID-19 Patients Gains Momentum

Javan:

1- COVID-19 Convulses Western Culture

2- Corona: A Ritual Challenge for East, Civilizational Challenge for West [Editorial]

Kayhan:

1- Containing Inconsistencies Prerequisite of Containing Corona

2- Iran’s Long Step to Counter Corona

* From Producing Third Generation of Diagnosis Kit to Electro-Optical Screening System

3- Former CIA Analyst: Islamic Republic of Iran Won’t Be Weakened by COVID-19

Mardom Salari:

1- Schools, Holy Places to Remained Closed until April 19

2- Health Minister: No COVID-19 Should Be Charged at Medical Centres of Iran

Setareh Sobh:

1- Bill Gates to Pay for Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

2- Kissinger: Being Defeated by Corona Will Set World on Fire

3- Spanish PM Uses Saadi’s Poem for Fight against COVID-19