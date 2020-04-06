A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, April 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Low-Risk Businesses Can Resume Work as of April 11 in Other Provinces, as of April 18 in Tehran
2- 54 Fugitive Prisoners Returned to Prison: Prosecutor
Afkar:
1- Spokesman: COVID-19 May Surge Again Next Week
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Korean Democracy or Chinese Dictatorship: Which Model Works Better in Containing COVID-19?
2- Why Is South Korea a Role Model? [Editorial]
3- From Tragedy in France to Crisis in Italy
Ebtekar:
1- Corona’s Lessons for Economy
2- Which One to Choose: Health or Economy [Editorial]
Hamshahri:
1- Staying at Home While Concerned about Expenses
2- City Council Calls for Banning Tehran Citizens from Leaving Home
Hemayat:
1- US’ Human Rights Scandal amid Corona Outbreak
2- Recovery of COVID-19 Patients Gains Momentum
Javan:
1- COVID-19 Convulses Western Culture
2- Corona: A Ritual Challenge for East, Civilizational Challenge for West [Editorial]
Kayhan:
1- Containing Inconsistencies Prerequisite of Containing Corona
2- Iran’s Long Step to Counter Corona
* From Producing Third Generation of Diagnosis Kit to Electro-Optical Screening System
3- Former CIA Analyst: Islamic Republic of Iran Won’t Be Weakened by COVID-19
Mardom Salari:
1- Schools, Holy Places to Remained Closed until April 19
2- Health Minister: No COVID-19 Should Be Charged at Medical Centres of Iran
Setareh Sobh:
1- Bill Gates to Pay for Development of COVID-19 Vaccine
2- Kissinger: Being Defeated by Corona Will Set World on Fire
3- Spanish PM Uses Saadi’s Poem for Fight against COVID-19