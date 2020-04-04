A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 4

The Iranian newspapers, which were not published for more than two weeks because of the Nowruz holidays, did not appear on newsstands on the first day after the Persian New Year holidays, this time because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has closed all printing houses.

However, several papers released online versions on Saturday, some of which are featured below:

Afkar:

1- Russian, Syrian Parliament Speakers Wish Recovery for Larijani

2- Ayatollah Shabestari: Defeating Corona Possible through National Resolve

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Sacrifice Continues: Healthcare Staff Still at Frontlines

2- Iran’s WHO Head Asks Rouhani: Why Do You Insist on Reopening Public Offices So Quickly?

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- End of Coronavirus in Five Scenarios

2- Emptiest Roads in History of Nowruz Holidays

Ebtekar:

1- Nightmare of Persian Gulf War Re-emerging

* A Review of US’ Military Moves in Region

Etemad:

1- Newspapers Struck by Coronavirus

* Iran’s New Year Starts with Quarantine

2- Countering the Virus of Sanctions

Hemayat:

1- Smart Popular Defence against Corona: People Help Healthcare Staff by Staying Home

Iran:

1- Government Starts Helping Businesses Hit by Coronavirus

2- War of Masks: Shortage of Mask Leads to Huge Robberies

Javan:

1- Corona Hurts the World’s Arrogance

Resalat:

1- Trump’s Political Stroke in Washington and Baghdad

Setareh Sobh:

1- Corona: An Opportunity to Ease Sanctions

2- What 12 Prominent Scientists Think about Post-Corona Era

3- Number of Global Infections Exceeds One Million

4- Zarif: US Must Fight the Virus, Not Iranian People

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Corona Planet

2- Harshest Reaction against US

* Top General Warns Trump against Any Action against Iran