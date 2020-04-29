A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 29

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.



Abrar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: People Have Many Economic Problems

2- National Interest: US Must Be Prepared to Identify Iranian Missiles

3- Most Corona Hospital Beds Empty Now: Official

4- AFP: US Looking for Imposition of New Sanctions on Iran

5- Trump: We May Receive Compensation from China for COVID-19

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Return of US to JCPOA Not Possible: Reactions to Pompeo’s Plan

2- Horrible Truth about Swedish Way of Fighting COVID-19

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Interior Ministry Preparing Itself for 2021 Presidential Elections

2- Worn-Out Mystery of UFOs: Pentagon Releases 3 UFO Videos in Significant Move

3- US Plan on JCPOA Rejected, Impractical, Zarif and Lavrov Say

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: It’s Necessary to Sell Government’s Unnecessary Assets

2- Haftar Declares Himself Leader of Libya

3- Iran, Russia Reject US’ New Plan on JCPOA

4- Agriculture Minister: Over 10 Million Tonnes of Wheat to Be Produced in Iran This Year

5- A Time for Nurses to Breathe: One-Third of ICU Beds Empty

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Six Million Jobs at Risk: Increased Economic Restrictions May Result in Increased Unemployment

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iraq Unrest Biggest Chance for US Missed by Assassinating Gen. Soleimani: US Think Tank

2- US Oil Price Stands at $10: Continued Economic Crisis in West

3- UK Think Tank: Qassed Satellite Carrier Leverage to Pressure US

4- Inaction over JCPOA Makes US Greedy

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- American Return to JCPOA: US Top Diplomat Trying to Have Iran Arms Embargo Extended

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader OK’s Release of ‘Justice’ Stocks at Market

2- Return of Lakes, Wetlands to Their Status 10 Years Ago

3- Trump Admin. Seeking to Restore UNSC, EU Sanctions on Iran

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Virus of Lie in Paris

* Le Monde: Number of COVID-19 Victims 3-4 Times More than French Gov’t Statistics

2- Trumpist Delusion: Zarif, Lavrov Reject US’ New Decision as ‘Delusional’