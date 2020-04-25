A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, April 25, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar Newspaper:
1- IRGC Aerospace Chief: We’re A Superpower Today
2- Official: We’ll Definitely Face New Wave of COVID-19 Outbreak
3- US Defence Department: We’re Watching Iran’s Space Programs
4- IRGC Chief: Any Move Will Receive IRGC’s Decisive Response
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Europe Unable to Pay Loan to Iran
- Borrell Regrets US Opposition to Iran’s IMF Loan Request
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Trump’s Bizarre Corona Advice: US President’s Advice Can Result in Death
2- US, Europe Cannot Preach Iran: Tehran in Reaction to EU, US Officials
3- Iran Leader to Attend Quran Sessions through Video Conference
4- American War-Therapy May Create Post-Corona Crisis
* A Review of US’ Aggressive Behaviours amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Noor Satellite Complicates Trump’s Calculations: Washington’s Maximum Pressure Fails
2- Who’ll Assume Presidency of Iran’s Parliament in New Term?
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Gov’t Will Try to Boost Production, Employment While Countering COVID-19
2- Ayatollah Sistani’s Office in Qom Orders Construction of Noor Hospital
3- IRGC Chief Orders Naval Units to Counter US Troops’ Threats
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Customs Chief: We Had Exports to 128 Countries Despite Cruel Sanctions
2- Biden: Earth Can No Longer Tolerate Trump
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- LA Times: Corona Indicates It’s Time for US Segregation
2- US, Israel Dazzled by Iranian ‘Light’ Rotating Around Earth
3- World Welcomes Iran’s Experiences in Fight against COVID-19
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Noor (Light) Placed into Orbit
* World Reacts to Iran’s Successful Launch of Noor Satellite
2- Iran’s Foreign Ministry: No Resolution Has Kept Iran from Sending Satellite to Space