A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, April 25, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- IRGC Aerospace Chief: We’re A Superpower Today

2- Official: We’ll Definitely Face New Wave of COVID-19 Outbreak

3- US Defence Department: We’re Watching Iran’s Space Programs

4- IRGC Chief: Any Move Will Receive IRGC’s Decisive Response

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Europe Unable to Pay Loan to Iran

Borrell Regrets US Opposition to Iran’s IMF Loan Request

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Bizarre Corona Advice: US President’s Advice Can Result in Death

2- US, Europe Cannot Preach Iran: Tehran in Reaction to EU, US Officials

3- Iran Leader to Attend Quran Sessions through Video Conference

4- American War-Therapy May Create Post-Corona Crisis

* A Review of US’ Aggressive Behaviours amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Noor Satellite Complicates Trump’s Calculations: Washington’s Maximum Pressure Fails

2- Who’ll Assume Presidency of Iran’s Parliament in New Term?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Gov’t Will Try to Boost Production, Employment While Countering COVID-19

2- Ayatollah Sistani’s Office in Qom Orders Construction of Noor Hospital

3- IRGC Chief Orders Naval Units to Counter US Troops’ Threats

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Customs Chief: We Had Exports to 128 Countries Despite Cruel Sanctions

2- Biden: Earth Can No Longer Tolerate Trump

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- LA Times: Corona Indicates It’s Time for US Segregation

2- US, Israel Dazzled by Iranian ‘Light’ Rotating Around Earth

3- World Welcomes Iran’s Experiences in Fight against COVID-19

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Noor (Light) Placed into Orbit

* World Reacts to Iran’s Successful Launch of Noor Satellite

2- Iran’s Foreign Ministry: No Resolution Has Kept Iran from Sending Satellite to Space