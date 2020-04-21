A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 21

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Why Does US Have Highest Number of COVID-19 Infections?

2- Bidenophobia: Trump Warns Americans Biden Will Help Iran Take Over US

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Black Monday of Oil Market

2- Three Purposes of Zarif’s Visit to Syria

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Kim’s Sister Increasing Her Influence, Poised to Replace Him

Etemad Newspaper:

1- US Oil Traded at Less Than $1

* 160 Million Barrels of Oil Left on Water without Any Customer

2- Black Monday: Oil Price Plunges to $4

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Downward Trend of COVID-19 Infection Getting Upward Again after Lifting of Restrictions

2- Resistance Forces Will Expel US from Iraq: Iran

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- No Change in Iran’s Support for Syria after Gen. Soleimani’s Martyrdom: Zarif

2- Rumours of Civil War in US: 60 Million on Verge of Unemployment

3- US’ Hostile Moves in Iraq and Syria Aimed at Reviving ISIS

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- US Oil Price Plunges to Below $10

2- 24 Hours of Massacre in Canada: Gunman Kills 16 in Deadliest Shooting of Canada’s History

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Impacts US Presidential Campaigns

* Poor Handling of COVID-19 Outbreak to Influence US Elections 2020

2- Regional Security at Iran’s Hands

* Consequence of Iran-US Confrontation in Persian Gulf

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Situation Not Normal, We Should Remain Cautious: Gov’t Spokesman

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Ahmadinejad’s Ally Runs for Speaker of Parliament

2- Trump Gambling with Quarantine by Echoing Protesters’ Call for Lifting of Bans