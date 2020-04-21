A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 21

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Why Does US Have Highest Number of COVID-19 Infections?
2- Bidenophobia: Trump Warns Americans Biden Will Help Iran Take Over US
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Black Monday of Oil Market
2- Three Purposes of Zarif’s Visit to Syria
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Kim’s Sister Increasing Her Influence, Poised to Replace Him
Etemad Newspaper:
1- US Oil Traded at Less Than $1
* 160 Million Barrels of Oil Left on Water without Any Customer
2- Black Monday: Oil Price Plunges to $4
Javan Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Downward Trend of COVID-19 Infection Getting Upward Again after Lifting of Restrictions
2- Resistance Forces Will Expel US from Iraq: Iran
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- No Change in Iran’s Support for Syria after Gen. Soleimani’s Martyrdom: Zarif
2- Rumours of Civil War in US: 60 Million on Verge of Unemployment
3- US’ Hostile Moves in Iraq and Syria Aimed at Reviving ISIS
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- US Oil Price Plunges to Below $10
2- 24 Hours of Massacre in Canada: Gunman Kills 16 in Deadliest Shooting of Canada’s History
Resalat Newspaper:
1- Coronavirus Impacts US Presidential Campaigns
* Poor Handling of COVID-19 Outbreak to Influence US Elections 2020
2- Regional Security at Iran’s Hands
* Consequence of Iran-US Confrontation in Persian Gulf
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Situation Not Normal, We Should Remain Cautious: Gov’t Spokesman
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Ahmadinejad’s Ally Runs for Speaker of Parliament
2- Trump Gambling with Quarantine by Echoing Protesters’ Call for Lifting of Bans