A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 20

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Corona Medicine to Be Released in Market in 3 Months

2- Kindergartens Going Bankrupt Because of Corona

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Holy Shrines, Mosques Will Remain Closed at Least Until Early May

2- Zarif to Trump: Don’t Interfere in My Country’s Affairs!

Etemad Newspaper:

1- A Review of COVID-19’s Impact on Online Businesses

2- Efforts to Save Astana Process: Does Iran Have Plan to Ease Recent Tensions in Syria?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- EU: We’ll Show Harsh Reaction If Israel Annexes West Bank

2- Malls, Roofed Centres to Reopen Today

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Riot against Health

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Poised to Export Corona Equipment

2- US Civil War behind Mask of COVID-19

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- World Academic Centres Slam US Sanctions against Iran

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Army Chief Unveils Homegrown Radar Systems

2- Iraqi Analyst: Iraqis Have No Consideration in Expulsion of US

3- The Misery Imposed on US by Corona in Two Months

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Issue of School Tuitions During Coronavirus Outbreak

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Harms and Benefits of Tension with Tehran for Washington

2- Europe Struggling to Prevent Economic Recession Caused by COVID-19

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Shadow of Ahmadinejad on Parliament

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Expert: Corona Medicine to Be Released Soon

2- IRGC’s Reaction to Pentagon Accusations

* Americans’ Account of Encounter in Persian Gulf ‘Is Fake’

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 95% of Iranian Industries Under Pressure of Corona

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Zarif-Trump War of Words over Ventilator

2- Putin, Trump on Frontline of War