A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, April 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Corona Medicine to Be Released in Market in 3 Months
2- Kindergartens Going Bankrupt Because of Corona

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Holy Shrines, Mosques Will Remain Closed at Least Until Early May
2- Zarif to Trump: Don’t Interfere in My Country’s Affairs!

Etemad Newspaper:

1- A Review of COVID-19’s Impact on Online Businesses
2- Efforts to Save Astana Process: Does Iran Have Plan to Ease Recent Tensions in Syria?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- EU: We’ll Show Harsh Reaction If Israel Annexes West Bank
2- Malls, Roofed Centres to Reopen Today

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Riot against Health

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Poised to Export Corona Equipment
2- US Civil War behind Mask of COVID-19

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- World Academic Centres Slam US Sanctions against Iran

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Army Chief Unveils Homegrown Radar Systems
2- Iraqi Analyst: Iraqis Have No Consideration in Expulsion of US
3- The Misery Imposed on US by Corona in Two Months

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Issue of School Tuitions During Coronavirus Outbreak

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Harms and Benefits of Tension with Tehran for Washington
2- Europe Struggling to Prevent Economic Recession Caused by COVID-19

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Shadow of Ahmadinejad on Parliament

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Expert: Corona Medicine to Be Released Soon
2- IRGC’s Reaction to Pentagon Accusations
* Americans’ Account of Encounter in Persian Gulf ‘Is Fake’

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 95% of Iranian Industries Under Pressure of Corona

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Zarif-Trump War of Words over Ventilator
2- Putin, Trump on Frontline of War

   
   

