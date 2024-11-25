IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iranian govt. Spokeswoman announces consensus on ending Internet filtering 

By IFP Editorial Staff
The spokesperson for the Iranian government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, has announced that the Supreme Council of Cyberspace of Iran has reached an agreement with the government on the initial phase of lifting internet filtering in Iran.

Ms. Mohajerani added, however, that the specifics of how to implement this lifting remain unresolved.

Mohajerani emphasized that filtering has imposed significant psychological, social, and economic costs on society without achieving its intended goals.

She noted that while filtering may sometimes be necessary to address crises, it cannot serve as a permanent solution.

The government spokeswoman said President Pezeshkian is committed to fulfilling his electoral promise to lift filtering, and the matter is currently under review by the relevant task force, with hopes of reaching a fair decision for the public soon.

