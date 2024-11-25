Iranian govt. Spokeswoman announces consensus on ending Internet filtering 

Ms. Mohajerani added, however, that the specifics of how to implement this lifting remain unresolved.

Mohajerani emphasized that filtering has imposed significant psychological, social, and economic costs on society without achieving its intended goals.

She noted that while filtering may sometimes be necessary to address crises, it cannot serve as a permanent solution.

The government spokeswoman said President Pezeshkian is committed to fulfilling his electoral promise to lift filtering, and the matter is currently under review by the relevant task force, with hopes of reaching a fair decision for the public soon.