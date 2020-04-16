A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 16

Abrar:

1- Iraqi PM-Designate: I’ve Made My Picks for Cabinet

2- Gov’t Spokesman: Not Even a Single Dollar Is Missing

3- Health Ministry: Number of COVID-19 Fatalities Decreased

Abrar-e Eqtesadi:

1- World Economy Shrinks by 3 Percent: IMF

2- Iran Had $14.5 Billion Worth of Trade during Corona Outbreak

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Health Ministry Obliges Businesses to Provide Insurance for Workers Who Contract COVID-19

2- Buts and Ifs of Getting Back $1.6 Billion Worth of Iranian Assets Released in Luxembourg

Ebtekar:

1- Trump’s Corona War with WHO: US Defunds UN Body

2- IMF Says It Takes Time to Assess Iran’s Loan Request

3- Democrats United to Save US: Obama Endorses Biden’s Candidacy

4- Corona, Oil, and Geopolitical Battle [Editorial]

Etemad:

1- Trump’s New Propaganda Campaign: US Defunds WHO

2- Rouhani Categorically Rejects Allegations Billions of Dollars Missing in His Gov’t

Ettela’at:

1- No Ceremony to Be Held This Year on Anniv. of Imam Khomeini’s Demise

2- Zarif: World Tasting US’ Bullying

3- Continued Decrease in Number of Infections, Fatalities Caused by COVID-19

Jame Jam:

1- Golden Chance for Iran to Turn into Petrol Exporter in Days When People’s Consumption Halved

Kayhan:

1- Al-Kazemi: US Destroyed Iraq

2- Judiciary Chief Orders Tehran Prosecutor to Give Special Attention to Fate of $4.8 Billion Worth of State Funds

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Corona-Detector: IRGC Chief Unveils New Smart Device Capable of Detecting Coronavirus

2- In Controversial Decision, US President Defunds WHO