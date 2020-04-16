A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, April 16, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iraqi PM-Designate: I’ve Made My Picks for Cabinet
2- Gov’t Spokesman: Not Even a Single Dollar Is Missing
3- Health Ministry: Number of COVID-19 Fatalities Decreased
Abrar-e Eqtesadi:
1- World Economy Shrinks by 3 Percent: IMF
2- Iran Had $14.5 Billion Worth of Trade during Corona Outbreak
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Health Ministry Obliges Businesses to Provide Insurance for Workers Who Contract COVID-19
2- Buts and Ifs of Getting Back $1.6 Billion Worth of Iranian Assets Released in Luxembourg
Ebtekar:
1- Trump’s Corona War with WHO: US Defunds UN Body
2- IMF Says It Takes Time to Assess Iran’s Loan Request
3- Democrats United to Save US: Obama Endorses Biden’s Candidacy
4- Corona, Oil, and Geopolitical Battle [Editorial]
Etemad:
1- Trump’s New Propaganda Campaign: US Defunds WHO
2- Rouhani Categorically Rejects Allegations Billions of Dollars Missing in His Gov’t
Ettela’at:
1- No Ceremony to Be Held This Year on Anniv. of Imam Khomeini’s Demise
2- Zarif: World Tasting US’ Bullying
3- Continued Decrease in Number of Infections, Fatalities Caused by COVID-19
Jame Jam:
1- Golden Chance for Iran to Turn into Petrol Exporter in Days When People’s Consumption Halved
Kayhan:
1- Al-Kazemi: US Destroyed Iraq
2- Judiciary Chief Orders Tehran Prosecutor to Give Special Attention to Fate of $4.8 Billion Worth of State Funds
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Corona-Detector: IRGC Chief Unveils New Smart Device Capable of Detecting Coronavirus
2- In Controversial Decision, US President Defunds WHO