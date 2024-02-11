Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...
Media WireSelectedSport

99-year-old Iranian diver crowned at World Aquatics games

By IFP Media Wire

Taghi Asgari, an Iranian professional diver of the 1950s and 60s, has made headlines after returning to the world games for a ceremonial dive, and was crowned a special ambassador of the global swimming body World Aquatics after he performed a 1-meter dive in Qatar's Doha on Saturday.

Photos and videos showed him hiding his tears after he received a medal from authorities and was applauded by the audience in the pool.

Asgari won a silver and bronze medal at the inaugural Asian Games in New Delhi in 1951. He then said goodbye to diving in 1966 after winning a national gold medal.

“For me, I have had a love of diving since I was a teenager. I have always loved diving. Nothing has changed between 1951 and now, except my performance!” he told the World Aquatics website.

Asgari was born and raised in the slopes of Alborz Mountain in Shemiran, located to the north of the Iranian capital, Tehran, where he still lives.

The old diver gave his recommendations to current and future competitors in aquatic games.

“The only thing I want to tell you is about loving this sport and to keep yourself healthy,” added Asgari.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks