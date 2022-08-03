Wednesday, August 3, 2022
90 killed in recent flash flooding in Iran, 8 missing: Official

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Flood

An Iranian search and rescue official says a total of 90 people have so far been confirmed dead in the recent flash flooding in cities across Iran.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), offered the updated fatality toll on Wednesday, 12 days after unprecedented flooding hit 24 Iranian provinces.

The highest number of deaths occurred in Emamzadeh Davood Village, the site of a mausoleum on the outskirts of the capital, Tehran, late last Wednesday.

Rare monsoon flooding hit Iran on July 22, triggering various levels of warning from the meteorological organization in several provinces.

Almost 70 people had last been confirmed dead.

Iranian officials have warned people to refrain from camping near rivers or in riverbeds while vacationing in the summer.

