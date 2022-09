Hossein Koulivand said over 8 thousand pilgrims also sought medical treatment at the Red Crescent centers in Iraq.

The deaths have been blamed on medical. conditions. A number of people have also been taken to hospital.

Millions will converge on Karbala for Arbaeen ceremonies. The Iraqi city is home to the shrine of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.

Many of the pilgrims participating in the mourning rituals are from Iran.