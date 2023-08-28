Monday, August 28, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusivePhoto of the Day

Arbaeen pilgrims cross Iran-Iraq border at night to dodge scorching heat

By Photo of the Day

As the Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam, is approaching, a massive number of pilgrims from Iran brave the sizzling hot weather to cross the Shalamcheh border to Iraq every day.

But due to the hot weather, a large majority of pilgrims prefer to hit the road at night to stay away from the heat.

Arbaeen, which is expected to draw several million pilgrims from across the world, falls on September 6 this year.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks