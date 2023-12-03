Sunday, December 3, 2023

IFP ExclusivePhoto of the Day

Two South African white lions housed in Tehran zoo

By IFP Editorial Staff

Two male and female 7-month-old white lions coming to Iran from South Africa have been transferred to the Eram Zoo west of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Images released show the two felines are in full health.

The white lion is a special, rare and protected species of the cat family kept in South Africa’s Timbavati Private Nature Reserve only.

