Two South African white lions housed in Tehran zoo

Images released show the two felines are in full health.
The white lion is a special, rare and protected species of the cat family kept in South Africa’s Timbavati Private Nature Reserve only.
Two male and female 7-month-old white lions coming to Iran from South Africa have been transferred to the Eram Zoo west of the Iranian capital, Tehran.
