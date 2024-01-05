Iranians call for revenge, during funeral for victims of terror blasts in Kerman

Also present at the funeral service was Major General Hossein Salami, the general commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).
“Commander! Revenge, Revenge,” the mourners chanted.
Tens of thousands of people took part in a funeral held in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman for victims of twin terrorist explosions which struck a rally there on Wednesday January 3.
