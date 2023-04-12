Over 800 people infected with Covid in Iran, 32 killed

“A sum of 829 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Wednesday, and added, “414 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,601,521.

“Unfortunately, 32 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 145,719,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,350,314 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 839 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 56,110,295 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 18 cities are red, 76 cities are orange, 227 cities are yellow, and 127 cities are blue.