In a statement, the Society said the fatalities were caused in the flooding that wreaked havoc on a number of regions in the northwestern province of Ardebil.

Two people have also disappeared in the northern city of Chalous, Mazandaran Province, the statement added.

Search and rescue teams provided aid to around 5,200 people who suffered harm, mostly in Ardebil, it said.

Currently, the society added, 13 operational teams, three evaluation teams and one on-set team are at work in flood-hit areas.