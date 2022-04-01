Friday, April 1, 2022
663 people killed in car accidents during Nowruz holidays

By IFP Editorial Staff
At least 663 people have died across Iran in car accidents during the Nowruz holidays so far. A traffic police official has said 9,407 accidents have happened that caused injuries since March 17.

According to the official, this figure shows a 10 percent decrease compared to the number of road crashes last year.

Officials say the deaths and injuries include those that happened inside cities and on road outside urban areas.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

