65-million-year-old wonder cave in Isfahan Province

With its stunning stalagmites and stalactites in the form of chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and stone columns on the floor, Sangriz cave is mostly calcareous.

Experts believe that the cave East of Alavijeh city in Najafabad County in Isfahan Province, dates back to the Cretaceous period 65 million years ago.

Caving instructor Hassan Ghandehari says the cave was first discovered by the elders and local people of the village.

Then, he said, cavers identified 7 halls adding that the depth of Sangriz cave has not yet been discovered due to the difficult underground passages.

The limestone chandeliers, which were formed millions of years ago and gave a special beauty to the cave, are being destroyed and crushed today due to natural and human factors, the caving instructor warned.

