Some 5,000 flood victims housed in emergency shelters in southeastern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Around 5,000 flood-stricken people in southeastern Iranian Sistan-and-Baluchestan province have been housed in emergency shelters.

“Thanks to efforts by aid workers, 4,985,000 people have been housed in emergency shelters and 102 people have been saved from floods,” announced the provincial Red Crescent Society.

Plans have also been set in motion to offer relief services to hundreds of people in the region’s rural areas.

Iran’s Red Crescent has deployed dozens of operational teams to the flood-hit areas.

The cities of Dashtiari Qasrqand, Nikshahr and Chabahar are the hardest hit areas with roads closed for rescue operations.

The flood hit the region after several days of intense rainfall that made the riverbeds burst their banks and dams overflow.

More than 10,000 people were affected by the flood.

