43 Medical Staff Die in Iran While Treating Coronavirus Patients: Official

Speaking on Wednesday, Iranian health ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpour expressed condolences over the loss.

“Today, the health sector is mourning the deaths of these people, and we are missing their blessed existence,” he said.

This comes as medical workers have been at the forefront of the national campaign against the epidemic. Doctors, nurses and other health workers have been working in tandem with other institutions to tackle the virus outbreak and treat infected people.