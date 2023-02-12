Sunday, February 12, 2023
41st edition of Iran’s Fajr filmfest comes to close; winners announced

By IFP Editorial Staff

The 41st edition of the prestigious Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) comes to a close in the Iranian capital of Tehran. The seven-member jury announced the winners on Saturday, the final day of the event.

The Special Award for Best National Film went to Mohammad Hossein Latifi for “Strange.”

Actress Pardis Pourabedini bagged the award for Best Leading Actress for her role in “Strange,” while the prize for Best Leading Actor was won by Majid Salehi for his performance in “Number 10.”‏

Alongside Salehi, prominent Iranian actor Ali Nasirian was also granted the Crystal Simorgh for “Seven Orange Blossoms.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Bashe Ahangar secured the award for Best Director for his film, “Metropole Cinema.”

Iran’s annual Fajr International Film Festival, the country’s most significant cinematic event, has been held in Tehran since 1982.

The festival is supervised by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance. It takes place on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The event has been separated into a national festival in February, which is notable for premieres of the most important domestic movies, and an international one, held in April.

