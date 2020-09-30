Although people residing in the cities of Qasr-e Shirin, Kermanshah and Sarpol-e Zahab near the western border with Iraq had been under Iraqi artillery fire for a month, no one would have thought that Iraq wanted to launch a war against Iran to conquer the country.

Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein intended to capture Tehran in three days’ time, but Iranian people resisted for eight years and foiled the plots hatched by the former Baghdad regime and its masters.

The following photos, prepared in collaboration with the Photographers of the Revolution and Holy Defense’s Association, recollect eight years of war, altruism and resistance of Iranian people: