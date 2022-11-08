Tuesday, November 8, 2022
4 more patients die from Coronavirus in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,604 with four more patients killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's health ministry reported on Tuesday.

91 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 33 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,333,291 patients out of a total of 7,558,593 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

92 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,126,782 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,533,726 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,348,810 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

