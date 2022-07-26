4 Iranian films to be screened at Venice Film Festival

The movies include “Beyond the Wall” directed by Vahid Jalilvand and starred by Navid Mohamamdzadeh and Amir Aghaei as well as “Not A Bear”, which is Jafar Panahi’s last work. These two movies are screened in the competition section.

“Beyond the Wall” is the second film by Jalilvand screened at this festival.

Other films contesting this section have been directed by great filmmakers like Noah Baumbach, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Darren Aronofsky, Andrew Dominik and Martin McDonagh.

Two Iranian movies are also going to be screened at the Orizonte section of the event.

One of the films is Hooman Seyyedi’s “World War III” starred by Iranian actor Mohsen Tanabendeh. The other one is “Without a Dream” starred by Tannaz Tabatabaei and Shadi Karamroudi that will be screened in the Orizonte Extra part.

American actress Julianne Moore will preside over the Venice Film Festival jury which also comprises Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

It remains to be seen if Iran’s Cinematic Organization will help with the screening of these two movies in Venice given the controversies surrounding “Leila’s Brothers”, another Iranian movie.

The Venice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10.