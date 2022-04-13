Wednesday, April 13, 2022
33 more people die of Covid in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
There has been no change in the number of red and blue cities in Iran in terms of risk from Covid 19 despite that the country is witnessing a downward trend in the number of deaths and infections from the disease.

Official figures show 34 cities across Iran are red and 54 ones are blue. The two colors respectively show the highest and lowest risk from Covid.

On Wednesday, Iranian Health Ministry figures showed that 33 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours. This pushed the total death toll from the virus to 140,711.

The daily caseload was 2,356 including 376 hospitalizations.

The downward trend in deaths and infections has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination drive that has seen over 148 million doses of vaccine administered over the past year. More than 26 million people are triple-vaxxed in the country of more than 85 million people.

