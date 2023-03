General Kamal Hadianfar said the fatalities happened in 267 accidents recorded so far on the roads countrywide.

As many as 7,000 people have also sustained injuries, he said.

He said the most common causes of accidents were the drivers’ fatigue, sleep deprivation as well as unauthorized speeding.

Nowruz, or the Persian New Year, began on Tuesday March 21, but many had started their journeys prior to the holidays.

Iran has one of the highest death tolls from road traffic accidents in the world.