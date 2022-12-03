Report: 3.3 percent of Iranians migrated in a single year

According to Javan Newspaper, the migrants include 160 heart specialists. During the period, 30 thousand medical staff members also called for clear criminal record certificates and their destination has been Oman, a sultanate is the Persian Gulf.

Reports also say 37 percent of top students who pass the universities entrance exams or pass the scientific Olympiad tests are among those who leave Iran for foreign countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration has been making efforts to reverse this trend since he took office over a year ago.