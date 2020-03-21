2nd Shipment of Qatar’s Medical Supplies Arrives in Iran

The shipment contains some 8.5 tonnes of sanitary and medical supplies, including 1,173,000 surgery masks along with hygienic items and disinfectants.

The supplies are to be handed over to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the headquarters running operations to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The two will, accordingly, distribute the items among hospitals and medical centres across the nation.

Qatar had already sent in another shipment containing 5.5 tonnes of hygienic and medical supplies on March 14, 2020.