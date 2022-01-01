Leakage contained at South Pars gas platform

Pars Oil and Gas Company announced in a statement that planning is underway to carry out repairs and return the phase 16 platform to the production circuit.

It also dismissed reports of a fire at the facility saying no fire broke out on the platform and the facilities are safe.

On Friday, a gas pipeline carrying gas from platform 16 leaked on the seabed. The outlets of the platform were immediately closed and the leak was completely contained.

The company explained that following the incident, the leaded gas on the water surface caught fire due to a lightning strike at a distance of 15 kilometer from the site which was stopped immediately after production was halted.

Despite the incident, Pars Oil and Gas Company, while compensating the gas deficit from other platforms, is committed to maintaining production according to the approved plan, the company added.