Saturday, January 1, 2022
type here...
BusinessEnergyIFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidentsIranian Media HighlightsIran

Leakage contained at South Pars gas platform

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
A gas leakage in phase 16 of Iran’s South Pars field has caused the country’s gas production to fall by 15 million cubic meters per day.

Pars Oil and Gas Company announced in a statement that planning is underway to carry out repairs and return the phase 16 platform to the production circuit.

It also dismissed reports of a fire at the facility saying no fire broke out on the platform and the facilities are safe.

On Friday, a gas pipeline carrying gas from platform 16 leaked on the seabed. The outlets of the platform were immediately closed and the leak was completely contained.

The company explained that following the incident, the leaded gas on the water surface caught fire due to a lightning strike at a distance of 15 kilometer from the site which was stopped immediately after production was halted.

Despite the incident, Pars Oil and Gas Company, while compensating the gas deficit from other platforms, is committed to maintaining production according to the approved plan, the company added.

Previous articleUS military bases in Syria under rocket attacks
Next articleIran Covid: Deaths, infections keep falling

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks