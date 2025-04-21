Trump voices hope Russia, Ukraine make a deal within days, promises ‘big business’ with US

Trump’s comments come shortly after he threatened to pull U.S. support from the peace process altogether if either Russia or Ukraine caused negotiations to stall.

“Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune.”

Trump’s post was published on Easter Sunday, amid what was supposed to be a temporary ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 19 declared an “Easter truce,” promising to halt all combat operations until midnight on April 21.

Ukraine and the U.S. both called on Putin to extend the truce beyond Easter and impose a complete 30-day ceasefire. According to Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin gave no such order.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed a 30-day ban on long-range missile and drone strikes against civilian infrastructure, noting that Russia had managed to halt aerial attacks against Ukraine on Easter.

Some European leaders expressed skepticism at Putin’s Easter truce.

Trump had told reporters that he was ready to “take a pass” on negotiating a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

“If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say: ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people,’ and we’re just going to take a pass. But hopefully we won’t have to do that,” he said.

Earlier that day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated Washington would abandon its negotiation efforts in the coming days if there was no progress on an agreement.

The comments represent an abrupt about-face for the Trump administration, which has made a Ukraine-Russia peace deal a priority since the Jan. 20 inauguration. Trump spent the months leading up to his election promising to end the war in 24 hours and has repeatedly boasted about his ability to secure a deal.

Business interests have played a key role in Trump’s approach to both Ukraine and Russia.

Since Trump took office, Washington has taken steps to normalize relations with Moscow, emphasizing strengthened economic ties. Following a phone call between Trump and Putin on March 18, the Kremlin announced the leaders were interested in developing “mutually beneficial cooperation” in a number of sectors. The White House later touted the potential for “enormous economic deals” between the two countries.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has stated that “economic partnerships” with the U.S. could serve as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The Trump administration is also pursuing a minerals deal with Kyiv that would give the U.S. broad control over revenues from Ukraine’s natural resources — something Washington claims it deserves in return for military aid provided to Kyiv. The U.S. maintains the agreement would help protect Ukraine against Russian aggression, though it includes no security guarantees.