207 More Iranians Die of COVID-19 in 24 Hours: Ministry

207 More Iranians Die of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 207 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of deaths to 25,986.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 3,677 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 453,637.

The spokeswoman said 378,727 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 4,079 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 3,986,720 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.
She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.

