US drafts $112bn Gaza reconstruction plan: WSJ

According to the article, Project Sunrise was designed “to turn Gaza’s rubble into a futuristic coastal destination.”

The US sides estimates that the project will require $112.1 billion over ten years. The plan does not specify which companies will be involved in rebuilding the Gaza strip and where 2 million Palestinians will be accommodated while the project is being implemented.

Washington “would commit to being an ‘anchor’ supporting nearly $60 billion in grants and guarantees on debt for ‘all the contemplated workstreams’ in that time period,” the article added.

It is projected that Gaza could self-fund many projects over the following years of the plan, and eventually pay down its debt.

The US has already shown the slides of the project “to prospective donor countries, <…> including wealthy [Persian] Gulf kingdoms, Turkey and Egypt,” an unnamed US official told the newspaper.

The daily reported that Kushner, Witkoff, senior White House aide Josh Gruenbaum and other US officials pulled the proposal together over the past 45 days and received input from Israeli officials, people in the private sector and contractors.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Some US officials familiar with the plan have serious doubts about how realistic it is. They are skeptical that Hamas will agree to disarm and that the US could convince wealthy nations to foot the bill for transforming “a dangerous postwar environment into a high-tech cityscape.”