Ashraf Boroujerdi, prominent Iranian reformist and cultural figure, passes away

She was also the first woman to serve as head of Iran’s National Library and Archives Organization.

Born in 1957 and the granddaughter of Ayatollah Ali Mohammad Boroujerdi, Ashraf Boroujerdi was a prominent figure in Iran’s reformist movement.

She was the first female deputy in the Ministry of Interior after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, working alongside ministers Abdullah Nouri and Seyed Abdolvahed Mousavi Lari in social and local council affairs.

From 2016 to 2021, by appointment of then-president Hassan Rouhani, she led the National Library and Archives Organization. Prior to that, she served as deputy for culture at the Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies.

Boroujerdi was married to the late engineer Gholamali Motamedi, a martyr of the July 7, 1981, tragedy and deputy minister of labor in the Rajai government. Beyond her executive roles, she was active in academia, authored numerous works, and contributed significantly to the advancement of Iranian culture.

Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani expressed condolences, describing Boroujerdi as an enlightened woman, civic activist, and political figure whose years of dedicated service in social, cultural, and administrative fields left a lasting legacy.