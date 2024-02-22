2024 Beach Soccer World Cup: Iran beat UAE, set to play Brazil in semi-final

Facing the host UAE in the quarter-finals, Iran emerged victorious with a 2-1 triumph.

The captivating victory propels them into the top four teams globally, setting the stage for a highly anticipated semi-final clash against Brazil.

The tournament, held in Dubai, witnessed Iran’s beach soccer prowess in Group B, where they conquered formidable opponents.

Overcoming the European champion Spain in penalty kicks, a resounding 6-3 victory against Argentina, and a comeback against Pacific islanders Tahiti showcased Iran’s resilience and skill.

The Thursday night’s quarter-final showdown against the UAE demonstrated the Iranian team’s determination to advance, ultimately setting the stage for a formidable semi-final encounter with Brazil, a team boasting five prestigious titles.

As the nation celebrates this remarkable achievement, anticipation builds for the next chapter in Iran’s journey in the Beach Soccer World Cup.