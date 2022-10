“The two dead have been identified as Abdolmajid Rigi and Yasser Shahbakhsh, who were killed in yesterday’s incident in Zahedan,” said an informed security source on Saturday.

“They intended to incite people, vandalize public property and kill ordinary people as well as police forces,” the source added.

At least 19 people were killed in Friday’s terrorist attack, including three security forces.

Dozens were also wounded.