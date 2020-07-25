195 More Iranians Die of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 195 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 15,484.

In her press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 288,839.

The spokeswoman said 251,319 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,670 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She stressed that so far 2,302,634 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

As in previous days, she said, the red zones include Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Zanjan, and Ilam provinces.