Report: 15,220 qualified to run for Iran’s March elections

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Parliament

Iran's Tasnim news agency says the final number of candidates running for the upcoming elections in the country reaches 15,220.

Tasnim added that more than half of those who had protested their disqualification from candidacy were approved. According to this report, Iran’s Guardian Council, which is responsible for vetting the candidates for any election, has now completed the list of the hopefuls.

The parliamentary elections are scheduled for March 1, 2024.

Voters will also choose members of the Assembly of Experts during the polls.

The Assembly of Experts is tasked with choosing the leader, supervising his performance and if necessary replacing him.

