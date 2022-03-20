Sunday, March 20, 2022
135 dead in four days of travels as Iranians prepare for Nowruz

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police Roads
Iran’s police say 135 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents across the country in just four days, as Nowruz travel peak season begins.

The police traffic control center is now warning travelers to be ready for adverse weather conditions for the coming week.

This comes after the Meteorological Organization issued a yellow warning due to strong wind and snow and rain forecasts in different areas of the country.

The new Persian year begins later on Sunday. The two-week-long holidays are one of the most popular travel seasons in Iran.

Currently, the northern Iranian provinces of Guilan and Mazandaran as well as the western province of Hamedan are witnessing the greatest number of incoming travels, by road.

