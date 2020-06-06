132,000 Iranian Patients Recover from COVID-19: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 132,038 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday 75 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 8,209.

He also confirmed 2,269 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the totall number of cases to 169,425.

The spokesman said 2,578 patients are currently in severe condition of the disease.

So far, 1,060,126 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country, according to Jahanpour.