Saturday, May 28, 2022
13 arrested over Iran deadly building collapse, 28 killed so far

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran building collapse

Iran has arrested 13 people in connection with the deadly building collapse in the southern city of Abadan.

The general prosecutor of Khuzestan Province said a 7-member special judicial committee has been formed to probe the incident.

Sadegh Jafari Chegeni added that the results of the inquiry into Metropol Building collapse will be announced once it’s complete.

Jafari noted that the Judiciary is resolved to deal with corruption and that anyone who violates the rights of people will be dealt with decisively and according to law.

The official also said all agencies and organizations are obliged to examine buildings whose builders are suspected of failing to completely observe safety standards during their construction so that a similar tragedy will not happen again.

Jafari also said the owner of Metropol Building was the prime suspect in the case.

Jafari underlined that authorities issued an arrest warrant for Hossein Abdolbaghi but later his body was found under the rubble of the collapsed building and a DNA test confirmed his identity.

The building collapse in Abadan has so far killed 28 people. People held a protest in Abadan on Thursday and Friday to show their anger over the deadly incident.

