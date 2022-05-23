10-story building collapses in southern Iran, killing at least 5

There is no word yet on the cause of the collapse.

A spokesman for Iran’s emergency organization however said the tally is based on the statements of local sources and that it’s not exactly known how many people were inside the building when it collapsed.

Other officials at the emergency organization say search and rescue dogs are being used to find the missing.

Reports from the site of the incident say several ambulances have been sent to give assistance to those injured.

Metropol is an office and commercial building on Abadan’s Amir Street surrounded by residential houses.