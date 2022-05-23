Monday, May 23, 2022
10-story building collapses in southern Iran, killing at least 5

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ten-Storey Building Collapses in Iran

A 10-story building in the southern Iranian city of Abadan has collapsed killing at least five people. Local sources told rescue workers that some 80 people have been trapped under the rubble of the building called Metropol.

There is no word yet on the cause of the collapse.

A spokesman for Iran’s emergency organization however said the tally is based on the statements of local sources and that it’s not exactly known how many people were inside the building when it collapsed.

Other officials at the emergency organization say search and rescue dogs are being used to find the missing.

Reports from the site of the incident say several ambulances have been sent to give assistance to those injured.

Metropol is an office and commercial building on Abadan’s Amir Street surrounded by residential houses.

