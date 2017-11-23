Iran Receives €20m Aid from EU for Safe Nuclear Energy

“The aid shows that the Europeans welcome cooperation with Iran on nuclear issues,” Behrouz Kamalvandi said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The presser came after the second round of high-level talks in Tehran between Iran and the EU entitled “Nuclear cooperation; Progresses and Prospects”, a Farsi report by ILNA said.

He went on to say Iran and the EU can establish good cooperation in various fields including safety and safeguards.

The Iranian official described the talks as positive, saying the Iran-EU meeting has had an important message to the world community and “we hope the US comes to its senses.”

The talks were also attended by the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Helga Schmid.

Iran and the EU have held two rounds of discussions in Tehran and Brussels over the past two years.