Iran FM to EU’s Borell: Military coalitions in Red Sea to fail

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs، and Borell discussd the latest status of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European Union, as well as regional and international developments.

In this conversation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, referred to the developments in Gaza and emphasized the necessity of stopping the “war crimes” of the Zionist regime in the killing and genocide of the Palestinian people, considering it a fundamental step in stopping the crisis in the entire region.

Amirabdollahian stated: “Any coalition and convulsive measures similar to what the U.S. and England did by attacking Yemen will not only fail to help restore stability to the region but will also lead to a more complicated situation.”

Referring to the Gaza crisis,

Amirabdollahian added: “The Islamic Republic of Iran advises all parties to take immediate, effective, and sustainable measure, focusing on the main roots of the crisis, because the root of the crisis lies in the occupation.”

Amirabdollahian praised Borrell’s “positive role” and welcomed the importance of continuing dialogue in the path of diplomacy and solving crises, emphasizing the existence of a strong and constructive dialogue channel between the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Expressing concern over the escalation of tension in the Red Sea, Borrell alsi pointed to the European Union’s decision to form a maritime alliance, saying: “This alliance is only for the protection of European commercial ships against possible attacks in the Red Sea and has no military nature against any country.”

The two sides highlighted the importance of dialogue in facilitating the return of regional and international stability and stated the necessity of maintaining contact at various levels between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European Union.

They also discussed the latest developments related to the Iran nuclear agreement.