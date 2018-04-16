Enemies Trying to Make Iranian People Disappointed: IRGC

In an address to a Monday ceremony in Tehran, the top commander underlined that the Islamic Establishment has managed to survive all plots by the enemies.

He went on to say that the Islamic and revolutionary establishment in Iran is moving in the right direction and with the capacities created so far in the region it will survive and thrive further.

According to a Farsi report by Fars News Agency, General Jafari further noted that despite all efforts by the enemies in the region, the resistance movement is gaining more achievements.

He said the Islamic establishment has also managed to make tremendous victories in the Middle East and added the enemies from across the world mobilised their forces to defeat Iran particularly the IRGC by creating a regional war but “thanks to God’s grace, we defeated and eradicated ISIS and its commanders over the past year.”

He also noted that the resistance and victories achieved so far are deeply rooted in the experience Iran gained during the eight-year war imposed by Iraq under former dictator Saddam Hussein on the country.