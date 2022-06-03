“Zionists can attack Iran only in their dreams”

In response to a question from Norway’s NRK news channel, Bagheri said the Zionists can only attack Iran in their dreams.

Bagheri said, “When Israelis dream that they are attacking Iran, they will not wake up anymore.“

An Israeli official on Thursday threatened that if Iran tries to spark war “at the gates of Israel”، the Zionist regime will drag the war into Iranian soil.

Israeli regime officials have been threatening Iran with war for many years but have not dared to make good on their threat yet.

Iran in response has said any aggression on its soil from any side will be met with a devastating response that will make aggressors regret their move.