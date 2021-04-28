Zarif’s Leaked Audio Tape Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Intelligence Ministry Instructed to Identify Those Who Leaked Zarif’s Interview

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Zarif Will Explain about Misinterpretations: Gov’t Spokesman

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Looking for Those Who Leaked Zarif’s Audio Tape

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Stealing Information in ‘Zarif’ (Delicate) Way

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Attempt to Remove Zarif from Iran Politics

* Zarif’s Status after Leaked Interview

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Who Has Stolen Zarif’s Interview Tape?

* Interviews with Ministers Were Recorded in Studio at Tehran’s Book Garden: Source

* Certain Reformist Figures Had Access to Audio Tapes: Tasnim

* Finland-Based Journalist Claims He Received Audio Tape from Ahmadinejad’s Ally

* Telegram Channels Close to Ahmadinejad Earlier Promised a ‘News Bomb’ Ahead of Elections

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- No One Can Doubt Zarif’s Obedience to Leader, Devotion to Soleimani: Spokesman

Iran Newspaper:

1- Leaking Zarif’s Audio Tape Was an Unpleasant, Conspiratorial, Prosecutable Move: Spokesman

Javan Newspaper:

1- Aftershocks of Big Scandal

* New Questions Arise after Leaked Audio Tape

* Soleimani’s Daughter Posts Picture of His Amputated Hand, Says: Costs of Battlefield for Diplomacy

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Audio Tape Prepared, Leaked in Order to Cover Up Shameful Legacy of Rouhani Administration

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Looking for Those Behind Leaking Controversial Audio Tape

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Aftershocks of Zarif’s Audio Tape in Washington

* Republicans Attack John Kerry

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Aftershocks of Audio Tape

* Zarif, John Kerry – Architects of JCPOA – Under Fire

* JCPOA Critics Attacking Zarif, Negotiating Team to Bring Vienna Talks to Failure: Analyst

* Zarif, an International Diplomat and Politicians, Attacked Inside Iran with Political Intentions: Analyst

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: Zarif’s Audio Tape Stolen, Leaked as Part of Psychological War