Legendary Iranian goal keeper Abedzadeh meets iconic German football player Klinsmann after 27 years

The two iconic players, who once led their national teams as captains, came together for a memorable photo, which Abedzadeh later shared on his Instagram account.

The meeting brought back memories of the June 26, 1998 FIFA World Cup match between Iran and Germany, where Abedzadeh’s heroic saves and Klinsmann’s leadership on the field left a lasting impression on football fans worldwide.

Ahead of the World Cup match, Abedzadeh presented Klinsmann, then captain of the German national team, with a gift on behalf of the Iranian players. The gesture was a heartfelt acknowledgment of Klinsmann’s earlier act of solidarity with Iran following the devastating 1990 Rudbar earthquake, in northern Iran.

Although FIFA initially opposed the Iranian team’s plan to present gifts to Klinsmann, the exchange ultimately took place, symbolizing the unifying power of football and the mutual respect between the two nations.

The match, held at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, France, ended in a 2-0 victory for Germany. However, the exchange of gifts between the two captains became a memorable moment of sportsmanship.

Abedzadeh presented Klinsmann with exquisite Iranian handicrafts, explaining their cultural significance, while Klinsmann expressed gratitude for the gesture.