Zarif Vows Revenge for Israeli Attack on Natanz Facility

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has blamed Israel for sabotaging Iran’s key Natanz nuclear site, vowing revenge for the Sunday morning’s attack.

“The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions,” the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday.

“They have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge against the Zionists,” he added.

His comments came one day after an act of sabotage led to an incident at the electricity distribution network of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has called the attack an act of ‘nuclear terrorism’, calling on the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to deal with such moves that target Iran’s facilities.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning this despicable act, underlines the need for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address this nuclear terrorism and reserves the right to take action against masterminds, perpetrators and conspirators of this [terrorist] act,” Salehi said.