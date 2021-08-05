Zarif Urges E3 to Avoid Policies Based on Threat, Pressure

Enrique Mora, the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Political Affairs who is visiting Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi as the European Union’s special envoy, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday afternoon.

In his meeting with Mora, who previously served as the coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission in the six recent rounds of talks in Vienna, Foreign Minister Zarif highlighted the history of talks that culminated in the JCPOA and the problems created in the process of its implementation because of the US violation of its commitments and lack of good faith, and elaborated on Iran’s stances in this regard.

He also pointed to the challenges of the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the JCPOA.

The Iranian Foreign Minister praised the efforts of Mr Josep Borrell, the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, and Mr Mora in the recent talks, and criticised the stances held by the three European countries and their inaction towards the US breach of its commitments in recent years.

He also urged Europeans to pay more attention to the realities and avoid supporting policies that are based on pressure and threat.