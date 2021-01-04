Zarif Says 20% Enrichment Reversible If JCPOA Fully Implemented by All

The Iranian foreign minister says the country’s resumption of uranium enrichment a 20-percent purity level is fully reversible if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal fully comply with the JCPOA.

In a tweet on Monday, Mohammad Javad Zarif noted the resumption enrichment work is in line with the recent parliamentary legislation.

“We resumed 20% enrichment as legislated by our Parliament,” he wrote.

“IAEA has been duly notified,” he added.

“Our remedial action conforms fully with Paragraph 36 of JCPOA, after years of non-compliance by several other JCPOA participants,” Zarif explained.

“Our measures are fully reversible upon FULL compliance by ALL,” the tweet also read.

Iran officially restarted enriching uranium at a rate of up to 20 percent at its Fordow facility on January 4, 2021.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had, in recent days, ordered the implementation of parliamentary legislation which was aimed at tackling sanctions.

The legislation instructs the government to resume 20%-enrichment as part of meausres aimed at having anti-Iran sanctions removed.